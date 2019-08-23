Truegame Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $418,771.00 and approximately $29,747.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00266712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.01326373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00096810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

