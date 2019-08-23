Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 640,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 458,041 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $4.80.

TRVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trivago and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trivago in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trivago NV – will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trivago by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,673,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,037,000 after buying an additional 7,218,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $3,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Trivago by 4,997.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 197,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

