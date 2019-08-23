Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of Triple-S Management stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,729. The firm has a market cap of $537.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 418.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.