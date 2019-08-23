TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.75. 1,210,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,351. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $277.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

