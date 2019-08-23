TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after buying an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,318,000 after buying an additional 2,831,716 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,395,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,451,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $275,727,000 after buying an additional 1,321,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.90. 703,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,009. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average of $198.03. The stock has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.