TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

