TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $41.60. 844,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.