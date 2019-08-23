TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 54 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.58.

In other news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,911,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $9.37 on Friday, hitting $514.13. The company had a trading volume of 112,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,998. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $536.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

