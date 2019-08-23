Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26), Morningstar.com reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 655,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 104,928 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.