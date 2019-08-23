Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE TRIL opened at C$0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

