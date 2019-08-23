Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRIL. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

TRIL opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

