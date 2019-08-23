Travelflex (TRF) Tops One Day Volume of $94.00

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Travelflex has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Travelflex coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. Travelflex has a total market cap of $128,109.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travelflex alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Profile

Travelflex (CRYPTO:TRF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Travelflex’s official website is travelflex.org

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travelflex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travelflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travelflex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.