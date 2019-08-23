TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Sells $4,474,737.67 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $4,474,737.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,164.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TDG opened at $530.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.36 and a 12 month high of $555.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.24.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,901,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.42.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
