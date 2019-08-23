TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Sells $4,474,737.67 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $4,474,737.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,164.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TDG opened at $530.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.36 and a 12 month high of $555.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,901,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.42.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

