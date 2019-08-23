Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $108.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.
NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,596. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Tractor Supply by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 84,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 261,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
