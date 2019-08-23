Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for 3.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,728.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,056,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.33. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,201. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $111.12 and a 1-year high of $133.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.22. The company has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

