Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 92 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $13,001,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after purchasing an additional 483,263 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 669.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,255,000 after purchasing an additional 316,186 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.51. The stock had a trading volume of 107,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $221.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,878 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,768. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

