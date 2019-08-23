Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $50.08.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 79,368 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 468,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,614 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.