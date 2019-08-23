Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 944.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Citigroup set a $87.00 target price on shares of Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $61,494.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $254,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.99. 13,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,922. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

