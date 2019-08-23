Tower Bridge Advisors Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.08. 3,570,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,949,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

