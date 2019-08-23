Tower Bridge Advisors Has $17.42 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Iqvia worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter valued at $4,349,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 96.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 13.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after buying an additional 164,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.66. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

