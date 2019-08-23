Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 397,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

