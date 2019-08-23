Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.71.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $222.00. 11,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,707. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

