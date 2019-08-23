Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 2,694 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned about 0.11% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of JEC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.22. 180,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,800. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JEC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.