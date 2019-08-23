Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 2.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 298.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 236,525 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $9,138,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,305,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 76,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,360.2% during the first quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 75,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $53.08. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,486. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

