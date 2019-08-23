Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

