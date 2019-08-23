Tony Bramall Buys 1,010,000 Shares of Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) Stock

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) insider Tony Bramall purchased 1,010,000 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £474,700 ($620,279.63).
LOOK stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. Lookers PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.60 ($1.48).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.
Lookers Company Profile
Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.
