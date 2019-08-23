Tony Bramall Buys 1,010,000 Shares of Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) Stock

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) insider Tony Bramall purchased 1,010,000 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £474,700 ($620,279.63).

LOOK stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. Lookers PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.60 ($1.48).

Get Lookers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, May 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.