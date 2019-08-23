Tony Bramall Acquires 1,020,000 Shares of Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) Stock

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) insider Tony Bramall acquired 1,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £510,000 ($666,405.33).

Tony Bramall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Tony Bramall acquired 1,010,000 shares of Lookers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £474,700 ($620,279.63).

Shares of LOOK traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,774. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. Lookers PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.60 ($1.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Lookers’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

LOOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

