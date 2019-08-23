Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Shares Up 5.4%

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12, 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMOAY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tomtom in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tomtom in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

