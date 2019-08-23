Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given a $39.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) has been assigned a $39.00 target price by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.37.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $742,192 over the last ninety days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 464,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,632 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169,862 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

