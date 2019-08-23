TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TLG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.20 ($35.12).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €27.25 ($31.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 12 month high of €28.10 ($32.67). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.52. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.