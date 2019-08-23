Timothy P. Walbert Sells 56,836 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 56,836 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,591,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy P. Walbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Timothy P. Walbert sold 58,820 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,646,960.00.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.19. 677,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,306. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 213,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

