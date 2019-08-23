Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 197 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.48. 574,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $220.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

