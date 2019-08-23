TheStreet Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to B

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

SAND stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,071,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

