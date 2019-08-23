TheStreet Lowers Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Pico stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Pico has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Gregory Bylinsky bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $474,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,011 shares in the company, valued at $142,454.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dorothy Ann Timian-Palmer bought 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,514.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,180.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,262 shares of company stock worth $535,775. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pico by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pico by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pico by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pico by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pico by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 122,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

