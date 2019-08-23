Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by H D Vest Advisory Services

H D Vest Advisory Services increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.14. 152,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,261. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.73. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

