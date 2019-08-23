Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 15.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.38. 77,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,651,663. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $379.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.06) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $6,089,698.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,066 shares of company stock worth $15,819,400. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

