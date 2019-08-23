TENA (TENA) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. During the last week, TENA has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TENA has a market cap of $609,292.00 and $14,832.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,666,573 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

