Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. New Street Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.98 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

ERIC opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 270.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $54.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

