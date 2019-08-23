Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 40,944 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,767,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,944 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vereit were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VER. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vereit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vereit during the first quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vereit by 2,228.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Vereit by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the first quarter worth $90,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

VER traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 37,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,153,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

