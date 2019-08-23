Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,958 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 181.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,236 shares of company stock worth $15,712,126. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.04. 3,066,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,714,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

