Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 73,180 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,180 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,675. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

