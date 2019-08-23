Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

In related news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 73,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,813. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.