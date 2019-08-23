Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,826 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 160,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $90.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $1,482,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

