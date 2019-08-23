Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.08. 115,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,967,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

