Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 30,215 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Ralph Lauren worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 291.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,371,000 after acquiring an additional 547,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 323.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 257,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after buying an additional 196,988 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12,847.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 104,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,489,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $8,015,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,282 shares of company stock worth $49,686,745. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

