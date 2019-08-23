TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,634,000 after buying an additional 1,012,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 46.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,704,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,175,000 after buying an additional 1,496,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,276,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,046,000 after buying an additional 50,352 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point set a $58.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $43.74 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.93 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

