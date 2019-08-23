TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) PT Raised to $38.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

TCF stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.47 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,713,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,708,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 352.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,136,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 281,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

