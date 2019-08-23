Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.94. Target also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.90-6.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.92.

Shares of TGT opened at $106.32 on Friday. Target has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,421 shares of company stock worth $2,162,689 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

