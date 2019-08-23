Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of TNDM opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 13,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $935,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 13,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $912,691.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,525. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

